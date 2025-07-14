Medical First Responders from Partner Nations Participating in Pacific Partnership 2025 Conduct Ambulance Training in Lae, Papua New Guinea, July 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

LAE, Papua New Guinea (July 29, 2025) – As a part of Pacific Partnership 2025 multinational mission, Rear Adm. Todd F. Cimicata, Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 (COMLOG WESTPAC/CTF-73), right, and Admiral Myong Gil Kang, second from right, discuss operations in Igam Barracks, in Lae, Papua New Guinea, on July 29, 2025. Now in its 21st iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mario E. Reyes Villatoro)