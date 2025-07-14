Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Medical First Responders from Partner Nations Participating in Pacific Partnership 2025 Conduct Ambulance Training in Lae, Papua New Guinea, July 2025 [Image 6 of 8]

    Medical First Responders from Partner Nations Participating in Pacific Partnership 2025 Conduct Ambulance Training in Lae, Papua New Guinea, July 2025

    PAPUA NEW GUINEA

    01.28.2016

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Mario Reyes Villatoro 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    LAE, Papua New Guinea (July 29, 2025) – As a part of Pacific Partnership 2025 multinational mission, Rear Adm. Todd F. Cimicata, Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 (COMLOG WESTPAC/CTF-73), right, and Admiral Myong Gil Kang, second from right, discuss operations in Igam Barracks, in Lae, Papua New Guinea, on July 29, 2025. Now in its 21st iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mario E. Reyes Villatoro)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2016
    Date Posted: 07.29.2025 21:04
    USS Pearl Harbor
    PP25
    PACIFIC PARTNERSHIP
    Medical
    U.S. Navy

