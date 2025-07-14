9th Security Forces make use of innovative technologies to drive mission readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen of the 9th Security Forces Squadron tactical response team prepare to clear the second floor of a building during a training at Beale Air Force Base, California, July 24, 2025. For this training, Airmen use airsoft carbines similar to the standard M-4 carbine. These airsoft carbines allow training managers to more economically and flexibility plan varied training scenarios, increasing mission readiness and making Airmen more agile in the field. (U.S. Air Force photo by Charles Borsos)