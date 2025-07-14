Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    9th Security Forces make use of innovative technologies to drive mission readiness [Image 4 of 4]

    9th Security Forces make use of innovative technologies to drive mission readiness

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2025

    Photo by Charles Borsos 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen of the 9th Security Forces Squadron tactical response team prepare to clear the second floor of a building during a training at Beale Air Force Base, California, July 24, 2025. For this training, Airmen use airsoft carbines similar to the standard M-4 carbine. These airsoft carbines allow training managers to more economically and flexibility plan varied training scenarios, increasing mission readiness and making Airmen more agile in the field. (U.S. Air Force photo by Charles Borsos)

    Date Taken: 07.22.2025
    Date Posted: 07.29.2025 19:06
    Photo ID: 9226554
    VIRIN: 250722-D-JK025-1281
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 8.37 MB
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 9th Security Forces make use of innovative technologies to drive mission readiness [Image 4 of 4], by Charles Borsos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Tactical Response Team, Security Forces (SF), Beale AFB, Training

