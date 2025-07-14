U.S. Air Force Airmen of the 9th Security Forces Squadron tactical response team prepare to clear the second floor of a building during a training at Beale Air Force Base, California, July 24, 2025. For this training, Airmen use airsoft carbines similar to the standard M-4 carbine. These airsoft carbines allow training managers to more economically and flexibility plan varied training scenarios, increasing mission readiness and making Airmen more agile in the field. (U.S. Air Force photo by Charles Borsos)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2025 19:06
|Photo ID:
|9226554
|VIRIN:
|250722-D-JK025-1281
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|8.37 MB
|Location:
|BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 9th Security Forces make use of innovative technologies to drive mission readiness [Image 4 of 4], by Charles Borsos