    9th Security Forces make use of innovative technologies to drive mission readiness [Image 3 of 4]

    9th Security Forces make use of innovative technologies to drive mission readiness

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2025

    Photo by Charles Borsos 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Dashawn Davis, 9th Security Forces Squadron tactical response team noncommissioned officer in charge, adjusts a virtual reality headset during training using the VR program Street Smarts at Beale Air Force Base, California, July 24, 2025. New technologies like the VR systems allow Airmen to train in 3-D environments, pulling from real world scenarios and quickly receive feedback from observers. These innovative and modern infrastructural improvements in Security Forces training allows for flexible training to aid in the development of mission ready airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Charles Borsos)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2025
    Date Posted: 07.29.2025 19:06
    Photo ID: 9226542
    VIRIN: 250722-D-JK025-1012
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 8.94 MB
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
