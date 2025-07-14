Medical Units Exchange Authority at Fort Bliss Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Col. Abraham Neth and Master Sgt. Jillian O. Eder, leadership of the 7248th Medical Support Unit, Army Reserves Medical Command (AR-MEDCOM), uncased and unfurled their unit guidon during a transfer of authority ceremony, July 17, in Stayton Theater, signifying the beginning of their mission for the Fort Bliss Soldier Readiness Processing Center.