Lt. Col. Abraham Neth and Master Sgt. Jillian O. Eder, leadership of the 7248th Medical Support Unit, Army Reserves Medical Command (AR-MEDCOM), uncased and unfurled their unit guidon during a transfer of authority ceremony, July 17, in Stayton Theater, signifying the beginning of their mission for the Fort Bliss Soldier Readiness Processing Center.
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2025 18:04
|Photo ID:
|9226249
|VIRIN:
|250717-D-DO208-1002
|Resolution:
|3648x2432
|Size:
|3.35 MB
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Medical Units Exchange Authority at Fort Bliss Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by Amabilia Payen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Medical Units Exchange Authority at Fort Bliss Ceremony
No keywords found.