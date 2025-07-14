Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Medical Units Exchange Authority at Fort Bliss Ceremony [Image 2 of 3]

    Medical Units Exchange Authority at Fort Bliss Ceremony

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2025

    Photo by Amabilia Payen 

    William Beaumont Army Medical Center

    Lt. Col. Abraham Neth and Master Sgt. Jillian O. Eder, leadership of the 7248th Medical Support Unit, Army Reserves Medical Command (AR-MEDCOM), uncased and unfurled their unit guidon during a transfer of authority ceremony, July 17, in Stayton Theater, signifying the beginning of their mission for the Fort Bliss Soldier Readiness Processing Center.

    Date Taken: 07.17.2025
    Date Posted: 07.29.2025 18:04
    Photo ID: 9226249
    VIRIN: 250717-D-DO208-1002
    Resolution: 3648x2432
    Size: 3.35 MB
    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
