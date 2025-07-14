Medical Units Exchange Authority at Fort Bliss Ceremony

First Sgt. Lenin Ramirez and Lt. Col. Jehovanna C. Torrespollard, leadership to the 7238th Medical Support Unit, Army Reserves Medical Command (AR-MEDCOM), attach the U.S. Army’s Safety Award streamer onto their unit’s guidon, on July 17, during a transfer of authority ceremony in Stayton Theater. To earn the streamer, units must complete 12 consecutive months without a Soldier/unit-at-fault Class A or B accident and achieve 100 percent completion of Composite Risk Management (CRM) training and complete the Army Readiness Assessment Program (ARAP).
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2025 18:04
|Photo ID:
|9226242
|VIRIN:
|250717-D-DO208-1001
|Resolution:
|3648x2432
|Size:
|3.38 MB
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
