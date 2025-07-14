Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Medical Units Exchange Authority at Fort Bliss Ceremony [Image 1 of 3]

    Medical Units Exchange Authority at Fort Bliss Ceremony

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2025

    Photo by Amabilia Payen 

    William Beaumont Army Medical Center

    First Sgt. Lenin Ramirez and Lt. Col. Jehovanna C. Torrespollard, leadership to the 7238th Medical Support Unit, Army Reserves Medical Command (AR-MEDCOM), attach the U.S. Army’s Safety Award streamer onto their unit’s guidon, on July 17, during a transfer of authority ceremony in Stayton Theater. To earn the streamer, units must complete 12 consecutive months without a Soldier/unit-at-fault Class A or B accident and achieve 100 percent completion of Composite Risk Management (CRM) training and complete the Army Readiness Assessment Program (ARAP).

    Date Taken: 07.17.2025
    Date Posted: 07.29.2025 18:04
    Photo ID: 9226242
    VIRIN: 250717-D-DO208-1001
    Resolution: 3648x2432
    Size: 3.38 MB
    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Medical Units Exchange Authority at Fort Bliss Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by Amabilia Payen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Safety Streamer
    WBAMC
    Transfer of Authority

