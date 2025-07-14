U.S. Air Force Academy Land Navigation 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- U.S. Air Force Academy basic cadets participate in land navigation recovery training in Colorado Springs, Colo., Jul. 24, 2025. The training included basic cadets from the USAFA Class of 2029 and Military Training Instructors, focused on teaching the fundamentals of land navigation in search and rescue scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Dylan Smith)