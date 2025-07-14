Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Air Force Academy Land Navigation 2025 [Image 1 of 6]

    U.S. Air Force Academy Land Navigation 2025

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2025

    Photo by Dylan Smith 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- U.S. Air Force Academy basic cadets participate in land navigation recovery training in Colorado Springs, Colo., Jul. 24, 2025. The training included basic cadets from the USAFA Class of 2029 and Military Training Instructors, focused on teaching the fundamentals of land navigation in search and rescue scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Dylan Smith)

    Date Taken: 07.23.2025
    Date Posted: 07.29.2025 17:19
    Photo ID: 9226164
    VIRIN: 250724-F-XD900-2015
    Resolution: 6048x4032
    Size: 19.71 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
    This work, U.S. Air Force Academy Land Navigation 2025 [Image 6 of 6], by Dylan Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAFA
    Basic Cadets
    Air Force
    Air Force Academy

