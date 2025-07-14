U.S. Army Airborne Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians paid tribute to the original airborne pioneers from the 506th Parachute Infantry Regiment during a run up Currahee Mountain in Dahlonega, Georgia, June 5. Soldiers from the 767th Ordnance Company (EOD) ran to the top of the 1,735-foot-high mountain and visited the original Airborne School Museum to honor the Airborne Soldiers who trained at Camp Toccoa, Georgia. Courtesy photo.
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2025 16:21
|Photo ID:
|9226001
|VIRIN:
|250729-A-A4433-1007
|Resolution:
|3024x4032
|Size:
|5.28 MB
|Location:
|DAHLONEGA, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, US Army EOD technicians pay tribute to airborne pioneers during Currahee Mountain run [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
US Army EOD technicians pay tribute to airborne pioneers during Currahee Mountain run
No keywords found.