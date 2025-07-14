Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Army EOD technicians pay tribute to airborne pioneers during Currahee Mountain run [Image 7 of 8]

    US Army EOD technicians pay tribute to airborne pioneers during Currahee Mountain run

    DAHLONEGA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    20th CBRNE Command

    U.S. Army Airborne Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians paid tribute to the original airborne pioneers from the 506th Parachute Infantry Regiment during a run up Currahee Mountain in Dahlonega, Georgia, June 5. Soldiers from the 767th Ordnance Company (EOD) ran to the top of the 1,735-foot-high mountain and visited the original Airborne School Museum to honor the Airborne Soldiers who trained at Camp Toccoa, Georgia. Courtesy photo.

    Date Taken: 06.05.2025
    Date Posted: 07.29.2025 16:21
    Photo ID: 9226001
    VIRIN: 250729-A-A4433-1007
    Resolution: 3024x4032
    Size: 5.28 MB
    Location: DAHLONEGA, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

