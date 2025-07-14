US Army EOD technicians pay tribute to airborne pioneers during Currahee Mountain run

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Airborne Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians paid tribute to the original airborne pioneers from the 506th Parachute Infantry Regiment during a run up Currahee Mountain in Dahlonega, Georgia, June 5. Soldiers from the 767th Ordnance Company (EOD) ran to the top of the 1,735-foot-high mountain and visited the original Airborne School Museum to honor the Airborne Soldiers who trained at Camp Toccoa, Georgia. Courtesy photo.