Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    US Army EOD technicians pay tribute to airborne pioneers during Currahee Mountain run [Image 6 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    US Army EOD technicians pay tribute to airborne pioneers during Currahee Mountain run

    DAHLONEGA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    20th CBRNE Command

    U.S. Army Airborne Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians from the 767th Ordnance Company (EOD) ran to the top of the 1,735-foot-high mountain and visited the original Airborne School Museum to honor the Airborne Soldiers who trained at Camp Toccoa, Georgia. The 767th EOD Company was in Georgia to conduct land navigation and dismounted EOD training on mountainous terrain. Courtesy photo.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2025
    Date Posted: 07.29.2025 16:21
    Photo ID: 9225994
    VIRIN: 250729-A-A4433-1006
    Resolution: 1535x1279
    Size: 1000.72 KB
    Location: DAHLONEGA, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Army EOD technicians pay tribute to airborne pioneers during Currahee Mountain run [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    US Army EOD technicians pay tribute to airborne pioneers during Currahee Mountain run
    US Army EOD technicians pay tribute to airborne pioneers during Currahee Mountain run
    US Army EOD technicians pay tribute to airborne pioneers during Currahee Mountain run
    US Army EOD technicians pay tribute to airborne pioneers during Currahee Mountain run
    US Army EOD technicians pay tribute to airborne pioneers during Currahee Mountain run
    US Army EOD technicians pay tribute to airborne pioneers during Currahee Mountain run
    US Army EOD technicians pay tribute to airborne pioneers during Currahee Mountain run
    US Army EOD technicians pay tribute to airborne pioneers during Currahee Mountain run

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    US Army EOD technicians pay tribute to airborne pioneers during Currahee Mountain run

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    20th CBRNE Command
    52nd EOD Group
    192nd EOD Company
    767th EOD Company
    Fort Bragg

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download