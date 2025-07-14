US Army EOD technicians pay tribute to airborne pioneers during Currahee Mountain run

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Airborne Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians from the 767th Ordnance Company (EOD) ran to the top of the 1,735-foot-high mountain and visited the original Airborne School Museum to honor the Airborne Soldiers who trained at Camp Toccoa, Georgia. The 767th EOD Company was in Georgia to conduct land navigation and dismounted EOD training on mountainous terrain. Courtesy photo.