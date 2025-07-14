Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pfc. Justino Caballero Monsegur Honored for Korean War Service [Image 3 of 3]

    Pfc. Justino Caballero Monsegur Honored for Korean War Service

    SALINAS, PUERTO RICO

    07.25.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Eric Maldonado 

    Puerto Rico National Guard

    A Borinqueneers Congressional Gold Medal awarded to Puerto Rico's 65th Infantry Regiment at display during a ceremony to posthumously honor Pfc. (Ret.) Justino Caballero Monsegur a Korean War veteran and proud member of the famed “Borinqueneers.”
    Pfc. Caballero Monsegur served with distinction in the Headquarters Battery of the 65th Infantry Regiment's Anti-Air Artillery Group during the Korean War a conflict in which the all-Puerto Rican unit earned widespread recognition for its valor and sacrifice. His service like that of many of his fellow soldiers helped pave the way for greater recognition of Puerto Rican contributions to the U.S. Armed Forces.
    During the commemorative event held at Camp Santiago Joint Training Center the Caballero family was presented with a replica of the Congressional Gold Medal awarded to the Borinqueneers in 2014. The medal a symbol of national gratitude honors the legacy and heroism of the 65th Infantry Regiment.

    Date Taken: 07.25.2025
    Date Posted: 07.29.2025 14:19
    Photo ID: 9225691
    VIRIN: 250725-Z-GH656-2002
    Resolution: 2048x1481
    Size: 285.15 KB
    Location: SALINAS, PR
    Borinqueneer

