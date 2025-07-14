Pfc. Justino Caballero Monsegur Honored for Korean War Service

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Jose Plaza 92nd Military Police Brigade Commander deliver his remarks to posthumously honor Pfc. (Ret.) Justino Caballero Monsegur a Korean War veteran and proud member of the famed “Borinqueneers.”



Pfc. Caballero Monsegur served with distinction in the Headquarters Battery of the 65th Infantry Regiment's Anti-Air Artillery Group during the Korean War a conflict in which the all-Puerto Rican unit earned widespread recognition for its valor and sacrifice. His service like that of many of his fellow soldiers helped pave the way for greater recognition of Puerto Rican contributions to the U.S. Armed Forces.



During the commemorative event held at Camp Santiago Joint Training Center the Caballero family was presented with a replica of the Congressional Gold Medal awarded to the Borinqueneers in 2014. The medal a symbol of national gratitude honors the legacy and heroism of the 65th Infantry Regiment.