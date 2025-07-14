1 SOMDG welcomes new commander

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Ross Graham, 1st Special Operations Medical Group commander, celebrates with his family after a change of command ceremony at Hurlburt Field, Florida, July 9, 2025. The ceremony marked the official transition of leadership and recognized the continued dedication of the Graham family to the Air Force Special Operation Command mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tori Haudenschild)