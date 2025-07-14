1 SOMDG welcomes new commander

U.S. Air Force Col. Ross Graham, right, assumes command of the 1st Special Operations Medical Group from Col. Patrick Dierig, 1st Special Operations Wing commander, during a change of command ceremony at Hurlburt Field, Florida, July 9, 2025. The passing of the guidon is a deeply symbolic tradition, representing the formal transfer of authority, leadership and trust from one commander to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tori Haudenschild)
