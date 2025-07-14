Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1 SOMDG welcomes new commander [Image 5 of 6]

    1 SOMDG welcomes new commander

    HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Tori Haudenschild 

    1st Special Operations Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Ross Graham, right, assumes command of the 1st Special Operations Medical Group from Col. Patrick Dierig, 1st Special Operations Wing commander, during a change of command ceremony at Hurlburt Field, Florida, July 9, 2025. The passing of the guidon is a deeply symbolic tradition, representing the formal transfer of authority, leadership and trust from one commander to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tori Haudenschild)

    Date Taken: 07.08.2025
    Date Posted: 07.29.2025 14:08
    Photo ID: 9225642
    VIRIN: 250709-F-KO751-1546
    Resolution: 4678x7017
    Size: 2.47 MB
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, US
    This work, 1 SOMDG welcomes new commander [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Tori Haudenschild, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    1st Special Operations Wing
    AFSOC
    1 SOMDG
    Hurlburt Field
    Change of command ceremony

