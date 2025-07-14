ESGR and MLB honored for military reserve support

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

ESGR and MLB signed a Statement of Support at a pregame ceremony on-field at the home of the MLB Atlanta Braves Truist Park July 18. MLB and the MLB umpires union were also presented with three ESGR Patriot Awards and a Seven Seals Award. MLB and MLB Umpire Union were honored for their support for umpire and Georgia Air National Guard member Air Force 1st Lt Shane Livensparger after his additional required training to become an Air National Guard Battle Manager. To learn more or to nominate an employer about ESGR awards please visit https://www.esgr.mil/Employer-Awards/ESGR-Awards-Programs