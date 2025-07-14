ESGR and MLB honored for military reserve support

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2025

    Photo by Eric Ritter 

    Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve

    ESGR and MLB signed a Statement of Support at a pregame ceremony on-field at the home of the MLB Atlanta Braves Truist Park July 18. MLB and the MLB umpires union were also presented with three ESGR Patriot Awards and a Seven Seals Award. MLB and MLB Umpire Union were honored for their support for umpire and Georgia Air National Guard member Air Force 1st Lt Shane Livensparger after his additional required training to become an Air National Guard Battle Manager. Photographed standing Left to right: Kevin Wince GA ESGR State Committee Chairman; Shane Livensparger MLB Umpire and Air National Guard 1st Lt; Matt McKendry MLB Vice President of Baseball Operations; John Sampa ESGR National Chairman. (photo courtesy of Georgia ESGR). To learn more or to nominate an employer about ESGR awards please visit https://www.esgr.mil/Employer-Awards/ESGR-Awards-Programs

