Powering Readiness, One Test at a Time

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Adam Combs, 39th Healthcare Operations Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of Clinical Laboratory Operations, prepares a sample for testing at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, July 25, 2025. Laboratory technicians conduct chemical analyses, support medical research through testing and data analysis, and assist in detecting biological agents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Cydnie Baker.)