U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Adam Combs, 39th Healthcare Operations Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of Clinical Laboratory Operations, prepares a sample for testing at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, July 25, 2025. Laboratory technicians conduct chemical analyses, support medical research through testing and data analysis, and assist in detecting biological agents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Cydnie Baker.)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2025 08:32
|Photo ID:
|9224983
|VIRIN:
|250725-F-IY107-1019
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|4.1 MB
|Location:
|TR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Powering Readiness, One Test at a Time [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Cydnie Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.