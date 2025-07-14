USS Theodore Roosevelt Broadcasts to the Crew

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PACIFIC OCEAN (July 28, 2025) – U.S. Navy Capt. Michael Silver, right, executive officer of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), speaks during a live broadcast on the mess decks of USS Theodore Roosevelt, July 28, 2025. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 9, is underway conducting exercises to bolster strike group readiness and capability in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Cesar Nungaray)