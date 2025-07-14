Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Theodore Roosevelt Broadcasts to the Crew

    USS Theodore Roosevelt Broadcasts to the Crew

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.28.2025

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PACIFIC OCEAN (July 28, 2025) – U.S. Navy Capt. Michael Silver, right, executive officer of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), speaks during a live broadcast on the mess decks of USS Theodore Roosevelt, July 28, 2025. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 9, is underway conducting exercises to bolster strike group readiness and capability in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Cesar Nungaray)

    Date Taken: 07.28.2025
    Date Posted: 07.29.2025 00:20
    Photo ID: 9224600
    VIRIN: 250728-N-MY360-1021
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt Broadcasts to the Crew, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Live Broadcast
    USS Theodore Roosevelt: CVN 71

