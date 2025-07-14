USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Supply Onload

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250726-N-TW227-1075 BRISBANE, Australia (July 26, 2025) Retail Specialist 3rd Class Jamal Robinson, from Apalachicola, Florida, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) participates in a supply onload in the ship’s mess deck in Brisbane, Australia, July 26. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kenneth Melseth)