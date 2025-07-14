Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Supply Onload [Image 3 of 4]

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Supply Onload

    BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA

    07.26.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kenneth Melseth 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    250726-N-TW227-1063 BRISBANE, Australia (July 26, 2025) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) participate in a supply onload in Brisbane, Australia, July 26. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kenneth Melseth)

    Date Taken: 07.26.2025
    Date Posted: 07.28.2025 22:40
    VIRIN: 250726-N-TW227-1063
    Location: BRISBANE, AU
    Australia
    supply Onload
    USS America (LHA 6)

