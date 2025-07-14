Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fleet Surgical Team 7 Conducts Blood Draw Training aboard USS America (LHA 6) during Talisman Sabre 25 [Image 4 of 4]

    Fleet Surgical Team 7 Conducts Blood Draw Training aboard USS America (LHA 6) during Talisman Sabre 25

    CORAL SEA

    07.24.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kenneth Melseth 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    250724-N-TW227-1052 CORAL SEA (July 24, 2025) U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Joshua Ayeras, from San Jose, California, left and Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Madison Lagano, from Charlottesville, Virginia, center, assigned to Fleet Surgical Team 7, conduct blood draw training in the medical bay of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), flagship of the America Strike Group, during Talisman Sabre 25, July 24. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kenneth Melseth)

    This work, Fleet Surgical Team 7 Conducts Blood Draw Training aboard USS America (LHA 6) during Talisman Sabre 25 [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Kenneth Melseth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS America
    Fleet Surgical Team 7
    talismansabre25
    medical

