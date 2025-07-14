250724-N-TW227-1043 CORAL SEA (July 24, 2025) U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Joshua Ayeras, from San Jose, California, assigned to Fleet Surgical Team 7, conducts blood draw training in the medical bay of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), flagship of the America Strike Group, during Talisman Sabre 25, July 24. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kenneth Melseth)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2025 22:23
|Photo ID:
|9224422
|VIRIN:
|250724-N-TW227-1043
|Resolution:
|4547x3031
|Size:
|2.13 MB
|Location:
|CORAL SEA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fleet Surgical Team 7 Conducts Blood Draw Training aboard USS America (LHA 6) during Talisman Sabre 25 [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Kenneth Melseth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.