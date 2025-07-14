Threads of Honor: 130th FAB Commemorates 2021 Mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Daniel Ball, Brigade Commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Gerald Gibson, Brigade CSM, affixed a campaign streamer to the Brigade Colors during a ceremony this past week—recognizing the 130th Field Artillery Brigade’s mission to Southwest Asia in 2021, on Fort Riley, Kansas, July 24, 2025.

Each thread woven into our colors carries the story of grit, sacrifice, and unwavering dedication.