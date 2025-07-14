Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Threads of Honor: 130th FAB Commemorates 2021 Mission

    Threads of Honor: 130th FAB Commemorates 2021 Mission

    FORT RILEY, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Evan Anderson 

    130th Field Artillery Brigade

    Col. Daniel Ball, Brigade Commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Gerald Gibson, Brigade CSM, affixed a campaign streamer to the Brigade Colors during a ceremony this past week—recognizing the 130th Field Artillery Brigade’s mission to Southwest Asia in 2021, on Fort Riley, Kansas, July 24, 2025.
    Each thread woven into our colors carries the story of grit, sacrifice, and unwavering dedication.

    Date Taken: 07.26.2025
    Date Posted: 07.28.2025
    Photo ID: 9224371
    VIRIN: 250726-A-KK913-1449
    Resolution: 5589x4427
    Size: 4.04 MB
    Location: FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US
    This work, Threads of Honor: 130th FAB Commemorates 2021 Mission [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Evan Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Threads of Honor: 130th FAB Commemorates 2021 Mission
    Threads of Honor: 130th FAB Commemorates 2021 Mission
    Threads of Honor: 130th FAB Commemorates 2021 Mission

    Deployment 2021
    Deployment

