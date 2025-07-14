Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    07.28.2025

    Photo by 1st Lt. Meaghan Brown 

    25th Infantry Division   

    Soldiers assigned to Bravo Battery, 3rd Battalion, 7th Field Artillery Regiment, 25th Infantry Division Artillery Brigade, 25th Infantry Division fire a salute battery for the 25th Infantry Division Change of Command at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii on July 28, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Cpt. Meaghan Brown).

    This work, 25th Infantry Division Change of Command [Image 4 of 4], by 1LT Meaghan Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

