Lt. Gen. Matthew W. McFarlane, Commanding General of I Corps, Maj. Gen. Marcus S. Evans, outgoing Commander of the 25th Infantry Division, and Maj. Gen. James B. Bartholomees III, incoming commander of the 25th Infantry Division, conducts an Inspection of Troops during the 25th Infantry Division Change of Command Ceremony, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii on July 28, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Cpt. Meaghan Brown)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2025 22:03
|Photo ID:
|9224351
|VIRIN:
|250728-A-IY911-9029
|Resolution:
|5409x3606
|Size:
|4.11 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
