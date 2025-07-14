Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Gen. Matthew W. McFarlane, Commanding General of I Corps, Maj. Gen. Marcus S. Evans, outgoing Commander of the 25th Infantry Division, and Maj. Gen. James B. Bartholomees III, incoming commander of the 25th Infantry Division, conducts an Inspection of Troops during the 25th Infantry Division Change of Command Ceremony, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii on July 28, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Cpt. Meaghan Brown)