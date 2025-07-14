U.S. Army Soldiers with the 25th Infantry Division Hui Ha’a Team perform a traditional Hawaiian Ha’a during a Change of Command ceremony on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, July 28, 2025. The ceremony was held to honor outgoing Division Commander Maj. Gen. Marcus Evans and welcome the incoming commander Maj. Gen. James Bartholomees. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Peter Bannister)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2025 22:02
|Photo ID:
|9224348
|VIRIN:
|280725-A-FU572-1068
|Resolution:
|8140x2713
|Size:
|15.16 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 25th Infantry Division Change of Command Ceremony [Image 16 of 16], by PFC Peter Bannister, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.