Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    25th Infantry Division Change of Command Ceremony [Image 14 of 16]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    25th Infantry Division Change of Command Ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    07.28.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Peter Bannister 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    The 25th Infantry Division Band marches during a Change of Command Ceremony on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii July 28, 2025. The ceremony was held to honor outgoing Division Commander Maj. Gen. Marcus Evans and welcome the incoming commander Maj. Gen. James Bartholomees. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Peter Bannister)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2025
    Date Posted: 07.28.2025 22:02
    Photo ID: 9224345
    VIRIN: 280725-A-FU572-1664
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 34.37 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 25th Infantry Division Change of Command Ceremony [Image 16 of 16], by PFC Peter Bannister, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    25th Infantry Division Change of Command Ceremony
    25th Infantry Division Change of Command Ceremony
    25th Infantry Division Change of Command Ceremony
    25th Infantry Division Change of Command Ceremony
    25th Infantry Division Change of Command Ceremony
    25th Infantry Division Change of Command Ceremony
    25th Infantry Division Change of Command Ceremony
    25th Infantry Division Change of Command Ceremony
    25th Infantry Division Change of Command Ceremony
    25th Infantry Division Change of Command Ceremony
    25th Infantry Division Change of Command Ceremony
    25th Infantry Division Change of Command Ceremony
    25th Infantry Division Change of Command Ceremony
    25th Infantry Division Change of Command Ceremony
    25th Infantry Division Change of Command Ceremony
    25th Infantry Division Change of Command Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USARPAC
    Tropic Lightning
    25ID
    25th Infantry Division
    Change of Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download