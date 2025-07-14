25th Infantry Division Change of Command Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 25th Infantry Division Band marches during a Change of Command Ceremony on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii July 28, 2025. The ceremony was held to honor outgoing Division Commander Maj. Gen. Marcus Evans and welcome the incoming commander Maj. Gen. James Bartholomees. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Peter Bannister)