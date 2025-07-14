Air Commandos drop off U.S. and partner force medical personnel during EW 25.2

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Airman assigned to Air Force Special Operations Command conducts pre-flight inspections on a U.S. Air Force C-146 Wolfhound during Emerald Warrior 25.2 in California, July 24, 2025. Supported by U.S. Special Operations Command, Emerald Warrior is a joint, combined special operations exercise that prepares U.S. Special Operations Command forces, Conventional Enablers, Partner Forces, and Interagency Elements to respond to various threats across the spectrum of conflict. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth)