    Air Commandos drop off U.S. and partner force medical personnel during EW 25.2

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    A U.S. Airman assigned to Air Force Special Operations Command conducts pre-flight inspections on a U.S. Air Force C-146 Wolfhound during Emerald Warrior 25.2 in California, July 24, 2025. Supported by U.S. Special Operations Command, Emerald Warrior is a joint, combined special operations exercise that prepares U.S. Special Operations Command forces, Conventional Enablers, Partner Forces, and Interagency Elements to respond to various threats across the spectrum of conflict. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth)

    Emerald Warrior
    AFSOC
    Air Commandos
    Stronger Together
    EW25
    ACE

