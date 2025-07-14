Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RSLC Paradrop [Image 14 of 14]

    RSLC Paradrop

    FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2025

    Photo by Capt. Stephanie Snyder 

    Fort Benning Public Affairs Office

    Students in the Reconnaissance and Surveillance Leaders Course conduct a paradrop from an UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter July 25, 2025 at Ledo South Drop Zone on Fort Benning, Georgia. (U.S. Army photos by Capt. Stephanie Snyder)

    Date Taken: 07.25.2025
    Date Posted: 07.28.2025 15:53
    Photo ID: 9223536
    VIRIN: 250725-A-XP141-2021
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 6.64 MB
    Location: FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, US
    This work, RSLC Paradrop [Image 14 of 14], by CPT Stephanie Snyder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Paradrop
    RSLC
    Reconnaissance and Surveillance Leader’s Course
    paratrooper
    Airborne
    UH-60 Blackhawk

