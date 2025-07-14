Students in the Reconnaissance and Surveillance Leaders Course conduct a paradrop from an UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter July 25, 2025 at Ledo South Drop Zone on Fort Benning, Georgia. (U.S. Army photos by Capt. Stephanie Snyder)
|07.25.2025
|07.28.2025 15:53
|Location:
|FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, US
This work, RSLC Paradrop [Image 14 of 14], by CPT Stephanie Snyder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.