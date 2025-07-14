Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Band Southwest Senior Chief Justin Belka's retirement ceremony.

    Navy Band Southwest Senior Chief Justin Belka's retirement ceremony.

    UNITED STATES

    07.09.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cristiana Rojas 

    Navy Band Southwest

    On 9 July, 2025 Navy Band Southwest said, "Fair Winds and Following Seas" to Senior Chief Justin Belka.
    After 23 years of dedicated service to the United States Navy, Senior Chief Justin Belka is retiring. Throughout his distinguished career, he displayed outstanding leadership, musicianship, integrity, and commitment. Surrounded by shipmates, friends, and family, Senior Chief Belka was honored with a Meritorious Service Medal as a testament to his remarkable contributions.
    Congratulations on your well-earned retirement, Senior Chief. Your legacy will continue to inspire those who follow in your wake. Thank you for your service!

    Date Taken: 07.09.2025
    Date Posted: 07.28.2025
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Band Southwest Senior Chief Justin Belka's retirement ceremony. [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 Cristiana Rojas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

