Navy Band Southwest Senior Chief Justin Belka's retirement ceremony.

On 9 July, 2025 Navy Band Southwest said, "Fair Winds and Following Seas" to Senior Chief Justin Belka.

After 23 years of dedicated service to the United States Navy, Senior Chief Justin Belka is retiring. Throughout his distinguished career, he displayed outstanding leadership, musicianship, integrity, and commitment. Surrounded by shipmates, friends, and family, Senior Chief Belka was honored with a Meritorious Service Medal as a testament to his remarkable contributions.

Congratulations on your well-earned retirement, Senior Chief. Your legacy will continue to inspire those who follow in your wake. Thank you for your service!