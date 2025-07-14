Baltimore District leadership visits Cowanesque Lake project, ongoing spillway repairs

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District Commander Col. Francis Pera (center) discusses repairs to deteriorated concrete surfaces within the emergency spillway of the Baltimore District's Cowanesque Dam at the Tioga County, Pa., project, July 2, 2025. The restoration of this concrete channel using hydrodemolition and shotcrete methods maintains safe operational capability for the 3,100-foot dam project and its 400-foot spillway, located on the Cowanesque River approximately two miles upstream of the confluence with the Tioga River. (U.S. Army photo by Thomas I. Deaton)