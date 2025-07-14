Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Baltimore District leadership visits Cowanesque Lake project, ongoing spillway repairs [Image 22 of 22]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Baltimore District leadership visits Cowanesque Lake project, ongoing spillway repairs

    UNITED STATES

    07.01.2025

    Photo by Thomas Deaton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District   

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District Commander Col. Francis Pera (center) discusses repairs to deteriorated concrete surfaces within the emergency spillway of the Baltimore District's Cowanesque Dam at the Tioga County, Pa., project, July 2, 2025. The restoration of this concrete channel using hydrodemolition and shotcrete methods maintains safe operational capability for the 3,100-foot dam project and its 400-foot spillway, located on the Cowanesque River approximately two miles upstream of the confluence with the Tioga River. (U.S. Army photo by Thomas I. Deaton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2025
    Date Posted: 07.28.2025 12:40
    Photo ID: 9222710
    VIRIN: 250702-A-WK509-1053
    Resolution: 5854x3895
    Size: 13.05 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Baltimore District leadership visits Cowanesque Lake project, ongoing spillway repairs [Image 22 of 22], by Thomas Deaton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Baltimore District leadership visits Cowanesque Lake project, ongoing spillway repairs
    Baltimore District leadership visits Cowanesque Lake project, ongoing spillway repairs
    Baltimore District leadership visits Cowanesque Lake project, ongoing spillway repairs
    Baltimore District leadership visits Cowanesque Lake project, ongoing spillway repairs
    Baltimore District leadership visits Cowanesque Lake project, ongoing spillway repairs
    Baltimore District leadership visits Cowanesque Lake project, ongoing spillway repairs
    Baltimore District leadership visits Cowanesque Lake project, ongoing spillway repairs
    Baltimore District leadership visits Cowanesque Lake project, ongoing spillway repairs
    Baltimore District leadership visits Cowanesque Lake project, ongoing spillway repairs
    Baltimore District leadership visits Cowanesque Lake project, ongoing spillway repairs
    Baltimore District leadership visits Cowanesque Lake project, ongoing spillway repairs
    Baltimore District leadership visits Cowanesque Lake project, ongoing spillway repairs
    Baltimore District leadership visits Cowanesque Lake project, ongoing spillway repairs
    Baltimore District leadership visits Cowanesque Lake project, ongoing spillway repairs
    Baltimore District leadership visits Cowanesque Lake project, ongoing spillway repairs
    Baltimore District leadership visits Cowanesque Lake project, ongoing spillway repairs
    Baltimore District leadership visits Cowanesque Lake project, ongoing spillway repairs
    Baltimore District leadership visits Cowanesque Lake project, ongoing spillway repairs
    Baltimore District leadership visits Cowanesque Lake project, ongoing spillway repairs
    Baltimore District leadership visits Cowanesque Lake project, ongoing spillway repairs
    Baltimore District leadership visits Cowanesque Lake project, ongoing spillway repairs
    Baltimore District leadership visits Cowanesque Lake project, ongoing spillway repairs

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    dam
    flood risk management
    Baltimore District
    civil works
    USACE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download