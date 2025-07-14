KFOR RC-E Aviation Soldiers Respond to a Wildfire

U.S. aviation soldiers assigned to KFOR Regional Command-East, were requested to assist the Kosovo Emergency Management Agency in combating wildfires affecting various parts of the region. Two UH-60 Black Hawk crews from KFOR, equipped with Bambi Buckets, conducted multiple aerial water drops over wildfire-affected regions. Over a two-hour period, the crews completed 18 water drops, delivering more than 43,500 liters of water to the affected area contributing to a safe and secure environment for the people of Kosovo.
07.26.2025
07.28.2025
|9222379
|250726-A-SY560-3187
|1536x2048
|485.87 KB
|ZZ
|4
|0
