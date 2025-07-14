Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KFOR RC-E Aviation Soldiers Respond to a Wildfire [Image 7 of 7]

    KFOR RC-E Aviation Soldiers Respond to a Wildfire

    KOSOVO

    07.26.2025

    Photo by Capt. Shyquira Garden 

    101st Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. aviation soldiers assigned to KFOR Regional Command-East, were requested to assist the Kosovo Emergency Management Agency in combating wildfires affecting various parts of the region. Two UH-60 Black Hawk crews from KFOR, equipped with Bambi Buckets, conducted multiple aerial water drops over wildfire-affected regions. Over a two-hour period, the crews completed 18 water drops, delivering more than 43,500 liters of water to the affected area contributing to a safe and secure environment for the people of Kosovo.

    Date Taken: 07.26.2025
    Date Posted: 07.28.2025 11:06
    Photo ID: 9222379
    VIRIN: 250726-A-SY560-3187
    Resolution: 1536x2048
    Size: 485.87 KB
    Location: ZZ
    This work, KFOR RC-E Aviation Soldiers Respond to a Wildfire [Image 7 of 7], by CPT Shyquira Garden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

