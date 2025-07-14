Navy Corpsman reflects on Pacific Partnership 2025 Mission to Fiji

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Fiji field of dreams… Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Shane Durand, a Queens, New York native, (middle w/ volleyball) was a world away as part of Pacific Partnership 2025 mission stop to the South Pacific Island nation of Fiji, June 6-18, 2025. As part of this year’s PP 2025 mission – now in its 21 year as the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific - Durand, a medical laboratory technician stationed at Naval Hospital Bremerton immersed himself working at the Fiji Veterinary Pathology Laboratory to prepare them for accreditation application. Despite the long work hours, they still found time in the afternoon to get some spirited volleyball play. “Playing volleyball was great. They’d play music, drink coconut water, and have a great time. Seeing everyone smile and have a great time was one of the best parts of the mission,” shared Durand. Also taking a pause from the Pacific Partnership cause is U.S. Navy microbiologist Lt. Ha Na Choe, Durand’s mentor on the mission (courtesy photo).