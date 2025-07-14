Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Corpsman reflects on Pacific Partnership 2025 Mission to Fiji [Image 1 of 2]

    Navy Corpsman reflects on Pacific Partnership 2025 Mission to Fiji

    SUVA, FIJI

    07.28.2025

    Photo by Douglas Stutz    

    Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton

    Shared Smiles…Local youngsters of the South Pacific Island nation of Fiji join Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Shane Durand for an impromptu photo-op. Durand, a Queens, New York native and medical laboratory technician stationed at Naval Hospital Bremerton was part of Pacific Partnership 2025 mission stop to Fiji, June 6-18, 2025. Durand supported efforts at the Fiji Veterinary Pathology Laboratory to help prepare them for accreditation application. Yet there were still opportunities to learn, share, and smile with his hospitable island nation hosts. PP 2025 mission – now in its 21 year - is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific (courtesy photo).

    Date Taken: 07.28.2025
    Date Posted: 07.28.2025 09:47
    VIRIN: 250728-N-HU933-1000
    Navy Medicine
    nhb
    laboratory tech
    nmrtc bremerton
    Pacific Partnership
    hospital coprsman

