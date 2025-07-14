Navy Corpsman reflects on Pacific Partnership 2025 Mission to Fiji

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Shared Smiles…Local youngsters of the South Pacific Island nation of Fiji join Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Shane Durand for an impromptu photo-op. Durand, a Queens, New York native and medical laboratory technician stationed at Naval Hospital Bremerton was part of Pacific Partnership 2025 mission stop to Fiji, June 6-18, 2025. Durand supported efforts at the Fiji Veterinary Pathology Laboratory to help prepare them for accreditation application. Yet there were still opportunities to learn, share, and smile with his hospitable island nation hosts. PP 2025 mission – now in its 21 year - is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific (courtesy photo).