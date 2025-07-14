New Navy Band Sailors Pinned during Promotion Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

WASHINGTON (July 28, 2025) Musician 1st Class Richard Stinson is pinned to his current rate during a pinning ceremony held at the U.S. Navy Band's home at the Historic Sail Loft at the Washington Navy Yard in Washington. (U.S. Navy photo by Master Chief Musician Adam Grimm)