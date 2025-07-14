Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Navy Band Sailors Pinned during Promotion Ceremony

    New Navy Band Sailors Pinned during Promotion Ceremony

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2025

    Photo by Master Chief Petty Officer Adam Grimm 

    U.S. Navy Band

    WASHINGTON (July 28, 2025) Musician 1st Class Michael Keogh is pinned to his current rate during a pinning ceremony held at the U.S. Navy Band's home at the Historic Sail Loft at the Washington Navy Yard in Washington. (U.S. Navy photo by Master Chief Musician Adam Grimm)

    This work, New Navy Band Sailors Pinned during Promotion Ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by MCPO Adam Grimm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

