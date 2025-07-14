Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Rucker Retirement Ceremony 25JUL25 [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Fort Rucker Retirement Ceremony 25JUL25

    FORT RUCKER, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort Rucker Public Affairs Office

    Fort Rucker conducts its Quarterly Retirement Ceremony at the U.S. Army Aviation Museum July 25, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by 2LT Veronika Jordan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2025
    Date Posted: 07.28.2025 09:16
    Photo ID: 9222141
    VIRIN: 250725-A-A4456-1201
    Resolution: 6589x4276
    Size: 3.48 MB
    Location: FORT RUCKER, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Rucker Retirement Ceremony 25JUL25 [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort Rucker Retirement Ceremony 25JUL25
    Fort Rucker Retirement Ceremony 25JUL25

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    tradoc
    fort rucker
    avcoe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download