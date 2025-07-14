Fort Rucker Honors Soldiers and Army Civilian Professionals as they Retire from Federal Service

Photo By Kelly Morris | Fort Rucker conducts its quarterly Retirement Ceremony at the U.S. Army Aviation...... read more read more Photo By Kelly Morris | Fort Rucker conducts its quarterly Retirement Ceremony at the U.S. Army Aviation Museum July 25, 2025. Retirees that were honored are: Chief Warrant Officer 5 Michael A. Maine, CW4 Lawrence O. Dailey, CW4 Maurie A. Cain, CW3 Brandon M. Dean, CW3 Ryan S. Vredenburg, Master Sgt. Clifford G. Villanueva, Master Sgt. Timothy J. Hall, Sgt. 1st Class Benjamin J. Smith, Sgt. 1st Class Andres Valencia, Sgt. 1st Class Allen M. Rodriguez, Barry A. Henderson and Patty J. Myles. (U.S. Army photo by Kelly Morris) see less | View Image Page

FORT RUCKER, Ala. – Eleven Soldiers and Army Civilian Professionals retired from federal service during the Fort Rucker Quarterly Retirement Ceremony at the U.S. Army Aviation Museum July 25.



Ceremony host Col. Richard A. Polen, Air Traffic Services Command/164th Theater Airfield Operations Group commander, welcomed retirees, families, leaders and guests.



“Today we honor a remarkable group of individuals who have dedicated their lives to serving our nation. We celebrate their collective achievements, sacrifices, and unwavering commitment to the defense of our country,” Polen said.



“Throughout their service, each of these individuals has demonstrated exceptional dedication and leadership, they have trained and mentored countless Soldiers and led missions with courage, and embodied the highest standards of our military,” Polen said.



The following are short write-ups on each retiree.



Chief Warrant Officer 5 Michael Maine enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1998 as a mechanized infantryman and became a warrant officer AH-64 Apache aviator. His deployments and overseas assignments include multiple rotations to Kosovo, Iraq, Korea, Kuwait and the United States European Command.



Maine said the highlight of his 27-year career was working alongside exceptional Soldiers and mentoring fellow officers, warrant officers, and enlisted at all echelons throughout his career.



CW4 Lawrence Dailey enlisted in the military in 2000 as a petroleum supply specialist and became a petroleum systems technician. In 24 years of military service, Dailey served in four combat tours in support of Operations Enduring and Iraqi Freedom and in Kuwait.



Dailey enjoyed being able to provide essential technical expertise to senior leaders while also mentoring both junior warrant officers and Soldiers. His goal was to foster their development into exemplary leaders and future warrant officers.



CW4 Maurie Cain entered military service in 2001 as a petroleum supply specialist and became an aviation warrant officer and UH-60 Black Hawk aviator. In his 24 years of military service, he has served multiple combat tours in support of Operations Enduring and Iraqi Freedom.



The highlight of his career was working with the exceptional Soldiers and pilots in the 82nd Medevac and throughout his career.



CW3 Brandon Michael Dean joined the U.S. Army in 2004 as a 12 Bravo Combat Engineer and became a UH-60 Black Hawk aviator. He served multiple combat tours in support of operations Iraqi Freedom, Enduring Freedom, and Resolute Support.



After more than 21 years of military service, the highlight of his career was serving his country with honor, and the unique bond he shares with the amazing men and women he has served with in combat.



CW3 Ryan S. Vredenburg entered military service in 2005 as a UH-60 helicopter repairer and became a Black Hawk aviator. He has served multiple combat tours to Afghanistan and Iraq in support of Operations Enduring Freedom, Iraqi Freedom, international security assistance force (ISAF), and resolute support.



In his 20 years of service, the highlight of his career was working with exceptional U.S. soldiers and NATO allies that led to successful lifesaving missions and troop movements around the world.



Master Sgt. Clifford Villanueva enlisted in 1998 as an infantryman. He served with the 29th infantry brigade of the Hawaii Army National Guard. In 2002, he joined active-duty service as an avionics communication equipment repairer and reclassified in 2009 as a unit supply specialist. He completed multiple combat tours in support of Operations Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom.



The highlight of his 27-year career was exceeding mission requirements, supporting the troops, civilians, organizations, and host countries, and being able to provide a high quality of life for his family.



Sgt. 1st Class Benjamin J. Smith enlisted in 1999 and entered military service as a human resources specialist. He completed combat tours in support of Operations Enduring Freedom and Inherent Resolve.



In 26 years of military service, the highlight of his career was working as a drill sergeant helping train the Army’s future leaders.



Sgt. 1st Class Andres Valencia entered military service in 2005 at Fort Benning, Ga., as an 11 Bravo infantryman. He served combat tours in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.



The highlight of his 20-year career was working with and making amazing memories with Soldiers throughout his career.



Sgt. 1st Class Allen M. Rodriguez entered military service in 2005 as an infantryman. He reclassified to an OH-58 helicopter repairer and then transitioned to an AH-64 attack helicopter repairer. He served multiple combat tours in support of Operations Iraqi and Enduring Freedom.



The highlight of his 20 years of service was the contribution he made as an aviation proponent NCO to multiple enlisted branch efforts that will have lasting impacts on the aviation branch enlisted cohorts.



Barry A. Henderson, after a 44-year career which included active-duty military service and working many years in the private sector, entered federal civilian service in 2005 as a management / program analyst with the U.S. Marine Corps at Okinawa, Japan; and later transferred to the Army Garrison at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, then to Fort Rucker as director of the Plans, Analysis and Integration Office.



The highlight of his career was having the privilege of serving the nation around the world for 26 years. His greatest blessings include his Christian faith, a 41-year marriage to his late wife Delia, and his family.



Patty J. Myles, after her military career, entered federal civilian service in 2005 culminating with the U.S. Army Garrison, Fort Rucker as the senior manpower management analyst for the Manpower Management and Agreements Division, Garrison Resource Management Office.



The highlight of her career was marrying her husband, raising three children, enjoying her two precious grandchildren and providing assistance to thousands of Soldiers, family members and civilians.



Each retiree received their retirement award, a certificate of retirement and an American flag. Military retirees also received a Certificate of Appreciation for their military service in the Armed Forces of the United States of America signed by the commander in chief. Spouses received a Certificate of Appreciation and a rose or coin.