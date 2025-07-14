Preparedness Through Partnership

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Megan Garrett, dam safety program manager for the Wilmington District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, briefs participants during the John H. Kerr Dam tabletop emergency exercise at the visitor center in Boydton, Va., July 16, 2025. The scenario-based discussion helped refine emergency action plans and reinforce communication protocols among federal, state and local agencies. (U.S. Army photo by Ernie Henry IV)