Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Preparedness Through Partnership [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Preparedness Through Partnership

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2025

    Photo by Ernest Henry 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    Megan Garrett, dam safety program manager for the Wilmington District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, briefs participants during the John H. Kerr Dam tabletop emergency exercise at the visitor center in Boydton, Va., July 16, 2025. The scenario-based discussion helped refine emergency action plans and reinforce communication protocols among federal, state and local agencies. (U.S. Army photo by Ernie Henry IV)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2025
    Date Posted: 07.28.2025 09:10
    Photo ID: 9222140
    VIRIN: 250716-A-XB412-1023
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 1.39 MB
    Location: VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Preparedness Through Partnership [Image 2 of 2], by Ernest Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Preparedness Through Partnership
    Preparedness through Partnerships

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Dam Safety
    tabletop
    exercise
    partnership
    USACE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download