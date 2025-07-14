Preparedness through Partnerships

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Participants from multiple agencies gather for the John H. Kerr Dam tabletop emergency exercise at the dam’s visitor center in Boydton, Va., July 16, 2025. Representatives from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Dominion Energy, emergency management agencies and other stakeholders discussed coordination strategies for a simulated dam safety incident. (U.S. Army photo by Ernie Henry IV)