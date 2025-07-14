Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Preparedness through Partnerships [Image 2 of 2]

    Preparedness through Partnerships

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2025

    Photo by Ernest Henry 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    Participants from multiple agencies gather for the John H. Kerr Dam tabletop emergency exercise at the dam’s visitor center in Boydton, Va., July 16, 2025. Representatives from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Dominion Energy, emergency management agencies and other stakeholders discussed coordination strategies for a simulated dam safety incident. (U.S. Army photo by Ernie Henry IV)

    Date Taken: 07.16.2025
    Date Posted: 07.28.2025 09:10
    Photo ID: 9222143
    VIRIN: 250716-A-XB412-6596
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.88 MB
    Location: VIRGINIA, US
    This work, Preparedness through Partnerships [Image 2 of 2], by Ernest Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Preparedness Through Partnership
    Preparedness through Partnerships

