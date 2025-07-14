Cmdr. Joshua Earls, assigned to Command Religious Ministries Department aboard the world’s largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), prepares communion during a Protestant divine service in the ship's chapel, July 27, 2025. Gerald R. Ford, a first-in-class aircraft carrier and deployed flagship of Carrier Strike Group Twelve, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel Ruiz)
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2025 06:24
|Photo ID:
|9221967
|VIRIN:
|250727-N-XE013-1063
|Resolution:
|4000x6000
|Size:
|870.58 KB
|Location:
|ADRIATIC SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Chaplain Leads Religious Service [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Daniel Ruiz