Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Chaplain Leads Religious Service [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Chaplain Leads Religious Service

    ADRIATIC SEA

    07.27.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Daniel Ruiz 

    Carrier Strike Group 12

    Cmdr. Joshua Earls, assigned to Command Religious Ministries Department aboard the world’s largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), prays during a Protestant divine service in the ship's chapel, July 27, 2025. Gerald R. Ford, a first-in-class aircraft carrier and deployed flagship of Carrier Strike Group Twelve, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel Ruiz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2025
    Date Posted: 07.28.2025 06:24
    Photo ID: 9221965
    VIRIN: 250727-N-XE013-1011
    Resolution: 3381x5072
    Size: 845.22 KB
    Location: ADRIATIC SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Chaplain Leads Religious Service [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Daniel Ruiz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Chaplain Leads Religious Service
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Chaplain Leads Religious Service
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Chaplain Leads Religious Service

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download