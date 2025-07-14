Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Armed Forces Men's Soccer Championship 2025: Navy vs. Air Force [Image 2 of 16]

    U.S. Armed Forces Men’s Soccer Championship 2025: Navy vs. Air Force

    KILLEEN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Theodore Lee 

    U.S. Armed Forces Sports

    FORT HOOD, TEXAS (July 27, 2025) U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Joseph Jaden, forward for the U.S. Navy Armed Forces Sports Men’s Soccer team, dribbles the ball down the field during the Armed Forces Men’s Soccer Championship, July, 27, 2025 at Phantom Warrior Stadium, Fort Hood Texas. Military service teams, Army, Navy, and Air Force compete in a bracket tournament for the championship title. Armed Forces Sports fosters goodwill by promoting physical fitness, providing competitive opportunities for military athletes at national and international levels, enhancing recruitment and retention through sports diplomacy, and building strategic partnerships with allied nations. (U.S. Department of Defense photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Theodore C. Lee) 

    Date Taken: 07.27.2025
    Date Posted: 07.28.2025 00:58
    Photo ID: 9221603
    VIRIN: 250727-N-FA868-1053
    Resolution: 5392x3592
    Size: 3.39 MB
    Location: KILLEEN, TEXAS, US
    This work, U.S. Armed Forces Men's Soccer Championship 2025: Navy vs. Air Force [Image 16 of 16], by PO2 Theodore Lee, identified by DVIDS

    Soccer
    U.S. Armed Forces Sports
    Fort Hood
    US Air Force
    US Navy

