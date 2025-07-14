The Republic of Korea Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs hosted a ceremony Jul. 27 to commemorate the 72nd anniversary of the Armistice Agreement which ended Korean War hostilities and created a Demilitarized Zone across the Korean Peninsula.
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2025 02:41
|Photo ID:
|9206758
|VIRIN:
|250727-N-YQ363-9608
|Resolution:
|3552x2664
|Size:
|3.08 MB
|Location:
|GOYANG, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
This work, South Korea commemorates Armistice Agreement 72nd anniversary [Image 4 of 4], by LCDR Brendan Trembath, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.