    South Korea commemorates Armistice Agreement 72nd anniversary [Image 1 of 4]

    South Korea commemorates Armistice Agreement 72nd anniversary

    GOYANG, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    07.26.2025

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. Brendan Trembath 

    United Nations Command

    United Nations Command, U.S. Forces Korea and Combined Forces Command commander Gen. Xavier T. Brunson delivers a keynote speech at a national ceremony hosted by the Republic of Korea Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs Jul. 27 to commemorate the 72nd anniversary of the Korean Armistice Agreement.

    Date Taken: 07.26.2025
    Date Posted: 07.27.2025 02:41
    Location: GOYANG, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
