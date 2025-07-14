Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SecArmy and CSA Visit Australia for TS25 Precision Strike Milestone [Image 12 of 14]

    SecArmy and CSA Visit Australia for TS25 Precision Strike Milestone

    AUSTRALIA

    07.25.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Perla Alfaro 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll and Army Chief of Staff Gen. Randy George meet with Minister of Defence Industry and Capability for Delivery of Australia, Pay Conroy, and Chief of the Australian Army, Lt. Gen. Simon Stuart, at Mt. Bundey, Australia, for a Precision Strike Missile (PrSM) live-fire exercise during Talisman Sabre on July 25, 2025. This was the first time the PrSM was fired in Australia and from an Australian High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS). Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Perla Alfaro)

    Date Taken: 07.25.2025
    Date Posted: 07.27.2025 00:07
    Photo ID: 9206638
    VIRIN: 250725-A-GS967-9934
    Resolution: 8360x5573
    Size: 24.45 MB
    Location: AU
    This work, SecArmy and CSA Visit Australia for TS25 Precision Strike Milestone [Image 14 of 14], by SGT Perla Alfaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

